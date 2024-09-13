Stratis Achieves Market Cap of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $32,430.46 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.09 or 0.04052771 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00041465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

