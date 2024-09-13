Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the quarter. First Western Financial accounts for approximately 2.8% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned approximately 2.59% of First Western Financial worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Western Financial by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in First Western Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46,172 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.62. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYFW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Stories

