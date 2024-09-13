Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 2,712 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,180,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,397,000 after acquiring an additional 339,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,625,000 after buying an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after buying an additional 299,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,013,000 after acquiring an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

