Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $168.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

