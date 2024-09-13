Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.6 %

CRM opened at $253.46 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.67. The company has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.