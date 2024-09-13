Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

