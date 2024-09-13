Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 310,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 62,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,457,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDHY stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $49.53.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

