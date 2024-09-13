Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VBK opened at $255.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

