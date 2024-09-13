Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE WMT opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $640.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,269,360 shares of company stock worth $714,463,163 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.