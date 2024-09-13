StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Buy

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
