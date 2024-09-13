StockNews.com Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Hold

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 606,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 286.25, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,138 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,511,000 after purchasing an additional 388,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

