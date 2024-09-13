StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.72 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

