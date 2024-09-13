StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 0.55. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

