StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
NYSE:CULP opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.20.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
