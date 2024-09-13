StockNews.com Downgrades UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $614.17.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $588.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,231,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,462,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,306,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,758 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,903,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,816,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,942,956,000 after acquiring an additional 880,183 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.