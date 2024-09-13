StockNews.com Downgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TECK

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after purchasing an additional 290,034 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Teck Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,178,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after acquiring an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,103,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,441,000 after acquiring an additional 416,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.