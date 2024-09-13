StockNews.com Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of STKL opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $764.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.82.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,064,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,560 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 523,830 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 77.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 857,603 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

