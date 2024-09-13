StockNews.com Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
SunOpta Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of STKL opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $764.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.82.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
