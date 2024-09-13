StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $511.37 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.94. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.36 million for the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

