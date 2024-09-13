StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 183.95%.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

