StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.67.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

