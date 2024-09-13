Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 20,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average daily volume of 14,359 call options.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,347. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

