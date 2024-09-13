Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.01

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $76.01, with a volume of 284325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

STC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,963,000 after buying an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

