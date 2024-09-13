Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $80.55 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Steem has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $80.55 million and $13.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,076.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.57 or 0.00570779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00107939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00294032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00082349 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,273,628 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

