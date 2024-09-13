Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 5,892 shares.The stock last traded at $40.79 and had previously closed at $40.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.93% of Steel Partners worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

