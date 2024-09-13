State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 55,114 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $216.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

