State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 704,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,253 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,238 shares of company stock worth $27,776,572 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

