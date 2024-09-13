State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.09 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,146 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44,483 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $259.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.04 and its 200-day moving average is $239.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

