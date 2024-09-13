Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.53 and last traded at $98.85. Approximately 2,157,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,931,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

