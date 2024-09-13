Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

