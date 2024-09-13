StakeWise Staked ETH Price Tops $2,495.16 on Top Exchanges (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $105.31 million and $808,653.94 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,495.16 or 0.04139207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 42,206 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 42,204.20521817. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,415.67416257 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $677,981.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

