SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.98 and last traded at C$7.87. Approximately 633,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 572,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

SSR Mining Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

