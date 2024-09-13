Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $46.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQSP. Baird R W downgraded Squarespace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley downgraded Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Squarespace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,740,971.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,527,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,149,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,740,971.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,527,820 shares in the company, valued at $69,149,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,019 shares of company stock worth $10,227,282. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Squarespace by 185.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1,828.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

