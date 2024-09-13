Square Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.56 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Square Token has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $86,717.23 and approximately $0.56 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.03795074 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

