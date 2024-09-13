Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COPJ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

