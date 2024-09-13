Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ COPJ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
