Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Buys $51,000.00 in Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,300.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SPWH stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

