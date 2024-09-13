Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) CEO Paul Stone Buys 39,920 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Stone acquired 39,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $101,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,558.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.