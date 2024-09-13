SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.39

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 280647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.