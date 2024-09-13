SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.75

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 70789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

