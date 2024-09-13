SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.63 and last traded at $120.75. 1,236,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,562% from the average session volume of 18,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.60.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $398.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

