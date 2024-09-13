SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 4.7% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

