SpartanNash (SPTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 141,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,478. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $743.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

