Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $40,015.80 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $40,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 31.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

