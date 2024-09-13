South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 1.6%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 52,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 24,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.47 price objective on South Star Battery Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

