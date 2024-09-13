Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Trading 1% Higher

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.08. 157,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 248,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Soluna Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 77.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soluna stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soluna Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLNH Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Soluna as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

