Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sep 13th, 2024

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 998.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

