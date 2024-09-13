So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in August

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

So-Young International Stock Up 7.7 %

SY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,182. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 796,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International accounts for 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Superstring Capital Management LP owned about 0.75% of So-Young International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.