Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 452.4% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CREG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
