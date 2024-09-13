Sleepless AI (AI) Price Tops $0.40

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $51.77 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 217,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.40014628 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $15,150,888.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

