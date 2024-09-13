SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $69.16.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

