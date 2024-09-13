Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.12

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.12 and last traded at $94.24, with a volume of 33194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,415,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,415,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,771.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skyline Champion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,476,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

